Oppo K10 Pro Launched with Flagship Specs for Only $385

The Oppo K10 was originally launched last month, but now it is getting a 5G version alongside a Pro model in China. Despite the high-end specifications, both the K10 5G and K10 Pro stay below the $400 mark.

Design and Display

As the name says, the K10 5G is the more affordable handset among the two. It has 6.59-inch LCD with 1080p resolution, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and 600 nits peak brightness. The fingerprint sensor sits on the side atop the power button.

The Pro model has a slightly bigger 6.62-inch screen with 1080p resolution, but this is an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits peak brightness. The display is protected with Gorilla Glass 5 and the optical fingerprint sensor sits underneath the display.

Internals and Storage

The Oppo K10 5G is the world’s first phone to boast MediaTek’s Dimensity 8000 Max SoC. The D8000 Max is simply an underclocked version of the Dimensity 8100, but with better battery effeciency. The memory options include 8/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage.

The K10 Pro is powered by last year’s flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 888. It has the same memory options as the K10 5G. There is no memory card slot on either phone.

Cameras

The camera setup on the K10 5G includes a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera for closeup shots. There is no mention of videography, but this camera will likely capture 1080p 60 FPS and 4K 30 FPS clips.

The K10 Pro has the same setup, except it swaps out the 64MP main camera with a bigger 50MP sensor with OIS support.

Both phones have the same 16MP selfie camera in the cornered punch-hole cutout.

Battery and Pricing

Battery specifications are not very different either. Both phones are powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, but the K10 5G is limited to 67W fast charging while the K10 Pro takes it up to 80W for even quicker top ups.

The Oppo K10 5G and K10 Pro will go for a starting price of $310 and $385 respectively. The two phones will be available in Black and Blue colors options. There is no word on international availability as of yet.

Specifications