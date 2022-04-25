Pakistan Reacts After India Threatens Students From Enrolling in Pakistani Universities

Pakistan has strongly condemned the ‘Public Notice’ issued by the University Grants Commission of India and the All India Council for Technical Education, which dissuades students from seeking higher education in Pakistan.

It also warns them of being denied employment if they choose to do so.

The tone of the ‘Public Notice’ is threatening and is imbued with tyrannical authoritarianism. It is unfortunate that the underlying sentiment is driven by India’s incurable obsession with Pakistan and the Government of India is unabashedly coercing students to deter them from pursuing the quality education of their choice.

The contents of the ‘Public Notice’ have also served to expose the BJP-RSS combined deep-seated ideological animosity and chronic hostility towards Pakistan.

It is deplorable that as part of its mission, Hindu Rashtra, the Indian government has resorted to such moves to stoke hyper-nationalism in the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sought clarification from the Indian government regarding the notice.

Furthermore, Pakistan reserves the right to take appropriate measures in response to this openly discriminatory and inexplicable act by India.