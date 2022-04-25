Zameen.com Gets Sales Rights for Model Garden Housing Society in Kasur

Zameen.com — Pakistan’s most renowned and efficient real estate enterprise — has recently signed an agreement to get exclusive marketing and sales rights for ‘Model Garden Housing Society’ in Kasur.

To this effect, an agreement signing ceremony was recently held at Zameen.com’s office. The contract was signed by Zameen.com’s Senior Director Sales (Lahore) Laeeque Ahmed Chaudhry and Model Garden Housing Society Owner Syed Attaullah.

Other prominent representatives of the two entities were also in attendance.

Addressing the ceremony, Senior Director Sales (Lahore) Laeeque Ahmed Chaudhry said that owing to the construction of the advanced road network in the country, the travel time between big and small cities had now been reduced to a minimum.

He said that since there weren’t many opportunities for investment in plots in Lahore, it will be an ideal chance for interested investors to buy a plot in Kasur via Zameen.com.

Model Garden Housing Society’s owner Syed Attaullah said that innovation was essential for the success of any business and that Zameen.com had all the latest resources of the modern world to benefit his company.

He further stated that technological advancement benefits real estate developers and helps them sell projects in a shorter time period.

Attaullah added that it was for these reasons that his company would continue working with Zameen.com in the future.