Shan Masood Leads the Charts for Most Runs in 2022 County Championship

Pakistan’s stylish opener, Shan Masood, is in the form of his life as he has taken the 2022 County championship by storm. Shan has piled on the runs in the three matches he has played in the competition so far.
He has scored two half-centuries and two double-centuries in the four innings and is currently the leading run-scorer in the competition across the two divisions.
The 32-year-old has smashed 611 runs at an average of 152.75 and a healthy strike rate of 73.79 in three matches. Shan is followed by Ben Compton, who plays for division one side, Kent. Compton has scored 464 runs at an average of 116.00 in 3 matches.
While Shan has been in a rich vein of form, other Pakistani batters have struggled to put on the runs on the board. The likes of Azhar Ali and Mohammad Rizwan have failed miserably so far while Zafar Gohar has shown some glimpses of his batting quality in the competition.
Zafar is the second-highest Pakistani run-scorer in the competition with 125 runs at an average of 20.83 in three matches he has played in the competition.
Here are the leading run-scorers in the County Championship: (Both divisions)
|Player
|Team
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|100s
|Division
|Shan Masood
|Derbyshire
|4
|611
|152.75
|2
|2
|Ben Compton
|Kent
|5
|464
|116.00
|3
|1
|Tom Haines
|Sussex
|6
|393
|65.50
|1
|2
|Michael Burgess
|Warwickshire
|2
|348
|174.00
|2
|1
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|Sussex
|4
|328
|109.33
|2
|2
Shan’s magnificent run of form has helped Derbyshire to move to the second spot in the division two points table with only a point gap between them and table-toppers, Nottinghamshire.