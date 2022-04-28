Attracting US Investment Govt’s Top Priority: Miftah 

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail Wednesday said that attracting US investment in different sectors of Pakistan’s economy is the government’s top priority.

The Charge d’ Affaires of the Embassy of the United States Angela P. Aggeler called on the minister at the Finance Division. The finance minister highlighted the economic agenda and policies of the new government with an aim to bring about economic and fiscal stability. He said that the present government is focusing on creating a business-friendly environment for foreign investors.

Ms ­Aggeler congratulated the minister on assuming office and extended full support of her government and its people to Pakistan. She further underscored that both countries enjoy good relations and extended her support to further promote bilateral economic relations.

Miftah thanked the Charge d’ Affaires and reiterated the desire of the present government to further deepen bilateral trade and investment ties with the US.