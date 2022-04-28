Sony’s Next Flagship Phone is Launching on May 11

Sony’s next flagship device has been in the rumor mill for a while now. The Sony Xperia 1 IV has appeared with a few specifications in the past, but now we have an official launch date thanks to the company’s latest announcement.

Sony has just announced a new product launch event for May 11. The teaser video shows a quick recap of all the Xperia 1 series devices we have seen so far and it ends by saying “the next one is coming”.

It even shows a brief glance of the phone’s design from the front. It seems that the signature top and bottom bezels are here to stay and the side-mounted fingerprint sensor is clearly visible as well. It appears that the overall design is not changing much this year either.

Specifications

Since it is going to be a flagship device, expecting to see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC is a no-brainer in 2022. The phone’s Geekbench listing has previously revealed a 12GB RAM option and Android 12 OS.

Previous reports have also shown detailed renders alongside a few expected specifications. The Xperia 1 IV is expected to sport a 6.5-inch 4K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have Sony’s signature 21:9 aspect ratio with Gorilla Glass Victus protection and HDR10+ support.

The ZEISS branded triple camera setup will include a wide-angle main sensor, an ultrawide camera, and a telephoto lens for zoom shots. The 5,000 mAh battery will have support for 44W fast charging.