Haris Rauf Bags First Five-For in County Championship 2022 [Video]

Pakistan’s star pacer, Haris Rauf, had a dream home debut for Yorkshire as he claimed a five-wicket haul against Kent.

28-year-old bowler has picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in County Championship as Pakistani pacers continue to dominate the English tournament.

Haris Rauf opened the attack for Yorkshire at Leeds, cleaning the top-order of the opposition’s batting. Pakistani speedster sent back the Kent openers for a collective score of 16, as the division one top scorer, Ben Compton, and England’s Test batter, Zak Crawley, failed to handle Rauf’s pace.

Haris Rauf then bagged another skull as the Kent captain walked back for a duck.

Continuing his dominating run on day 2, Haris Rauf first got Grant Stewart and then uprooted the stumps of Nathan Gilchrist to mark his first five-wicket haul in County Championship. Haris Rauf took only his second five-for in first-class cricket with final figures of 5 for 65 in 14 overs.

Haris Rauf’s spectacular show with the new ball limited Kent to 291. On the other hand, Pakistan’s star speedster, Hasan Ali, continues to top the bowling charts as he bagged another five-wicket haul for Lancashire.