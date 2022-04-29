Here’s the Delivery Time of Locally Assembled Proton X70

Proton has finally begun delivering locally assembled X70 SUVs to its customers. Al-Haj Automotive started the local assembly of X70 earlier this year and is reportedly operating at maximum capacity to quickly roll out orders.

Despite that, however, there is a waiting period of 6 to 7 months for the deliveries of Proton X70. According to multiple dealerships, if customers book any variant of X70 today, they will receive their orders by November or December.

Details

Al-Haj Automotive launched Proton X70 in December 2020 as a direct competitor to Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, and MG HS.

It has two variants — Executive and Premium. Both variants have a turbocharged 1.5-liter 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 176 horsepower and 255 Nm of torque. The 7-speed DCT automatic transmission sends the power to the front wheels or all the wheels (depending on the variant).

Proton X70 comes standard with a digital instrument cluster that displays the vehicle’s vital information, steering wheel controls, a push-start button, power-folding mirrors, a day-night rearview mirror, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, and other advanced driver aids.

According to market reports, Proton couldn’t sell a single unit of X70 in March 2022 due to the trial of locally assembled units. Since the trial is now complete, the SUV is expected to quickly gain traction in the local market.