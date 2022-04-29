Several FBR Officers Transferred in Major Reshuffle

After resuming charge as of Chairman the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Asim Ahmed Thursday ordered a major reshuffling of 33 officers of the Inland Revenue Service (BS-17 to BS-20) with immediate effect.

In another development, In pursuance of Establishment Division’s Notification Asim Ahmad, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Service, presently posted as Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue, Islamabad has assumed the additional charge of the post of Secretary, Revenue Division for a period of three months or till the posting of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier.

Bakhtiar Muhammad, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Service, presently posted as Director General, Directorate General of Internal Audit (Inland Revenue), Islamabad has assumed the look after charge of the post of Member (Administration/HR) from April 28, 2022.

The FBR has transferred and posted 24 senior officers of the Inland Revenue Service (BS-19-20) with immediate effect. The FBR has also given new assignments to nine officers of the Inland Revenue Service (BS-17-18) made with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on the reshuffling of BS-19/20 Inland Revenue officials here on Thursday, Aqeel Ahmed Siddiqui (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20) Commissioner Inland Revenue (Appeals-V), Karachi has been transferred and posted as Commissioner Inland Revenue, Benami Zone-III, Karachi. The officer will assume charge after the charge relinquishment of Najeeb Ahmad Memon, proceeding on NMC w.e.f 09.05.2022.

Adnan Inamullah Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20) Commissioner, (WHT) Regional Tax Office, Sargodha has been transferred as Commissioner Inland Revenue, (WHT) Regional Tax Office, Islamabad; Humaira Maryam (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20, Commissioner, (Legal) Corporate Tax Office, Lahore to Commissioner Inland Revenue, (Audit-I) Corporate Tax Office, Lahore.

The officer will assume charge of the post on charge relinquishment of Laila Ghafoor, proceeding on NMC w.e.f 09.05.2022; Dr. Erfa Iqbal (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20), Chief, (Legal-II) Legal-IR Wing Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad to Commissioner Inland Revenue, (Legal) Corporate Tax Office, Lahore; Zulfiqar Ahmad (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20), Commissioner, (Enforcement) Large Taxpayers Office, Islamabad to Chief, Admin Pool Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad; Naeem Babar (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20), Commissioner, (Chenab Zone) Regional Tax Office, Faisalabad to Commissioner Inland Revenue, (Enforcement-II) Corporate Tax Office, Lahore.

The officer will assume charge of the post on charge relinquishment of Iram Shabbir, proceeding on study leave w.e.f 15.05.2022; Shabana Mumtaz (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20) Commissioner, (Legal) Large Taxpayers Office, Islamabad to Commissioner Inland Revenue, (Enforcement) Large Taxpayers Office, Islamabad; Saleem Akhtar (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20), Commissioner, (Zone-I) Regional Tax Office, Sargodha to Chief (IMC), Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad; Mohy Ud Din Ismail (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20), Commissioner, (ICTO Zone) Regional Tax Office, Islamabad to Commissioner Inland Revenue AEOI Zone, Islamabad; Rehan Safdar (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20), Commissioner, (WHT) Regional Tax Office, Faisalabad to Commissioner Inland Revenue, (Lyallpur Zone) Regional Tax Office, Faisalabad.

The officer is also assigned the additional charge of the post of Commissioner-IR (WHT), Regional Tax Office, Faisalabad, as per Rules; Sajjad Azhar (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20), Commissioner, (WHT) Regional Tax Office, Islamabad to Commissioner Inland Revenue, (Legal) Large Taxpayers Office, Islamabad; Abdul Hameed Shaikh (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20), Chief, (IR-Formations) Inland Revenue Operations Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad to Commissioner Inland Revenue (Appeals-V), Karachi; Sajida Kausar (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20), Commissioner Inland Revenue AEOI Zone, Islamabad to Chief, Admin Pool Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad.

Murtaza Siddique Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-19), Additional Commissioner, Regional Tax Office, Gujranwala to Chief, (OPS) (SPR&S-I) Strategic Planning Reforms & Statistics Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad; Fazli Malik (Inland Revenue Service/BS-19), Additional Commissioner, Regional Tax Office, Peshawar to Commissioner Inland Revenue, (OPS) (Chenab Zone) Regional Tax Office, Faisalabad; Basit Saleem Shah (Inland Revenue Service/BS-19), Additional Director, Directorate General of Intelligence & Investigation (Inland Revenue), Islamabad to Chief, (OPS) (IR-Formations) Inland Revenue Operations Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad.

The officer is also assigned the additional charge of the post of Chief (OPS) (Analysis), Inland Revenue Operations, FBR (HQ), Islamabad, as per Rules; Muhammad Asif (Inland Revenue Service/BS-19), Additional Director, Addl Directorate of Internal Audit (Inland Revenue), Peshawar to Commissioner Inland Revenue, (OPS) (WHT) Regional Tax Office, Sargodha; Pervez Ahmad Shar (Inland Revenue Service/BS-19), Additional Commissioner, Regional Tax Office, Sukkur to Commissioner Inland Revenue, (OPS) (WHT) Regional Tax Office, Bahawalpur; Adeela Yusuf Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-19, Additional Director, Addl. Directorate of Internal Audit (Inland Revenue), Rawalpindi to Chief, (OPS) (Reforms) Reforms & Modernization Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad; Attique-ur-Rehman Mughal (Inland Revenue Service/BS-19), Additional Commissioner, Large Taxpayers Office, Lahore to Commissioner Inland Revenue, (OPS) (Jhang Zone) Regional Tax Office, Faisalabad.

Tauqeer Ahmad (Inland Revenue Service/BS-19), Additional Commissioner, Large Taxpayers Office, Islamabad to Chief, (OPS) (POS) Inland Revenue Operations Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad; Rehmatullah Khan Durrani (Inland Revenue Service/BS-19), Additional Commissioner, Regional Tax Office, Sukkur to Commissioner Inland Revenue, (OPS) (Zone-II) Regional Tax Office, Quetta; Ihsan Ullah (Inland Revenue Service/BS-19), Additional Commissioner, Regional Tax Office, Rawalpindi to Additional Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office, Islamabad; Qadir Nawaz (Inland Revenue Service/BS-19), Additional Commissioner, Corporate Tax Office, Lahore to Additional Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office, Faisalabad.