FBR Renames its Directorates & Departments

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has changed the name of the Directorate General of Training & Research-(Inland Revenue) to the Inland Revenue Service Academy (IRS Academy), and the Directorate General of Training & Research-(Customs) to the Pakistan Customs Academy (PCA).
Pursuant to the decision of the Board-in-Council, the FBR made the announcement today via a statement that included notifications to the IRS Academy and the PCA.
The FBR recently also renamed the Strategic Planning Reforms and Statistics (SPR&S Wing) as the ‘Directorate General of Revenue Analysis’.
The total number of the FBR’s directorates will remain at 15 after the name change of the wing.