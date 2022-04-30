National Telecom & IT Security Board Warns FBR of Possible Cyber Attack

National Telecom and Information Technology Security Board (NTISB) has warned the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) that government job advertisement-related emails are being sent to the general public by hackers with the intent to obtain personal information and a possible cyberattack on government organizations.

In this connection, the tax regulator received a warning from the NTISB on Friday.

According to the communication of the NTISB to the government departments, these emails contain biodata form as attachments with embedded data-stealing malware.

On downloading an email attachment, an individual’s computer/ device is compromised and the hacker gains access to all the stored data/ files. Citizens are advised to refrain from downloading attachments or clicking links sent through such enticing emails in order to protect their personal information.

A phishing email with the subject “Govt Jobs/ Recruitment” which contains a malicious Word document as an attachment is being spread by Hackers. On downloading the attachment: a .malware runs in the background. It is a spear-phishing attack conducted by Confucius APT Group to gather information at a large scale through a Biodata form.

Above in view, a Cyber Alert/advisory has been issued. All federal and provincial departments/ ministries are requested to take appropriate measures while advertising jobs on their portals, it added.