Xiaomi Launches Poco M4 5G with Mid-range Specs for $170

Xiaomi unveiled the Poco M4 Pro 5G back in November with the Dimensity 810 chipset and has now launched a less expensive vanilla version of the phone.
Design & Display
Poco M4 5GG features a 6.58-inch FullHD+ LCD screen with an adaptive refresh rate of 30Hz, 60Hz, and 90Hz, protected by the Gorilla Glass 3. The rear panel of the phone sports a Hypnotic Swirl Design.
The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint reader, 3.5mm headphone jack, Hi-res audio certification, USB-C, and IP52 water and dust resistance rating.
It comes in three colors: Cool Blue, Power Black, and POCO Yellow.
Internals & Storage
The device comes with a Dimensity 700 chip, paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, expandable via the MicroSD slot.
It boots Android 12-based MIUI 13.
Camera
The rear of the Poco M4 features a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary and 2MP depth sensor.
The 8MP selfie camera is housed inside the notch.
Battery & Pricing
The device comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired and 5W reverse wired charging support, bundled with an adapter that can go up to 22.5W.
Poco M4 5G will be available for purchase from May 5th via official retail outlets. The 4/64GB model is priced at $170. While the 6/128GB model will cost $195.
Poco M4 Specifications
- Chipset: MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
- CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
- GPU: Mali-G57 MC2
- OS: Android 12, MIUI 13
- Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
- Display: 6.58 inches, IPS LCD, 90Hz
- Memory
- RAM: 4GB or 6GB
- Internal: 64GB or 128GB
- Card Slot: microSDXC
- Camera
- Rear: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
- Front: 8 MP, f/2.4, (wide)
- Colors: Cool Blue, Power Black, and POCO Yellow
- Fingerprint Sensor: Side-mounted
- Face Unlock: Yes
- Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 18W
- Price: $170 – $195