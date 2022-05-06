Govt Intends to Increase Pakistan’s IT Exports to $15 Billion: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said that the government intends to increase Pakistan’s IT exports to $15 billion in the coming years. The premier said this during a meeting with Huawei Middle East & Africa Region President Yi Xiang.

The prime minister stated that Pakistan offers huge opportunities for investment in the technology sector and foreign tech companies would be facilitated in all respects with regard to investment and expansion.

He said that close collaboration with Huawei will result in the provision of training to the youth of Pakistan through various means including setting up a university. He emphasized that investments in the tech sector would increase the employment and result in skill enhancement of Pakistani youth, especially women.

The premier said that the government is focused to increase the number of women in the e-commerce sector by providing them a suitable environment to get themselves trained and raise capital.

He also emphasized the need to expedite the process of strategizing the collaborative efforts within a week and highlighted the government’s willingness to not leave any stone unturned in achieving the said objectives.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over Huawei’s long association with Pakistan and investment in the telecom sector. Xiang while thanking the prime minister expressed interest in expanding Huawei’s footprint in Pakistan.