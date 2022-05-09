DFSK’s Parent Company is Developing Another Electric Hummer Competitor

China is quickly becoming the largest electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) market in the world. Several new indigenous brands such as NEO, Avatr, Seres, etc. have established their place in the country in a short time.

Another company is planning to enter the electric hyper-SUV market by launching a rival to the Hummer EV. The company in question is DongFeng Motor Corp — DFSK’s parent company.

The state-owned automaker is planning to launch Warrior M20 SUV, which is based on Warrior M50’s electric truck variant. It will be an off-road-capable, body-on-frame, full-size SUV.

The company is yet to reveal M20’s official details. However, given that it is based on the M50 EV, it will likely have the same powertrain — a quad-motor all-electric setup that produces 1,070 hp and has a 140 kWh battery pack that allows for a range of up to 500 kilometers.

DongFeng will assemble Warrior EVs at its new manufacturing plant designed to produce and test off-road and heavy-duty vehicles. Reports suggest that the company will keep the Warrior vehicles exclusive to the Chinese market.

Although the company has not announced launch dates for the EVs, they will likely debut by the end of 2022 or the start of 2023.