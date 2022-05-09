Is MG GT Launching in Pakistan This Year?

Javed Afridi has just teased the impending launch of MG GT. He is famous for his highly effective social media exploits and marketing tactics that often draw massive attention.

MG GT SEE YOU THIS YEAR IN PAKISTAN ‼️ pic.twitter.com/cC5X8fekDX — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) May 7, 2022

In his latest tweet, Afridi shared a television commercial (TVC) of MG GT with the caption, “MG GT SEE YOU THIS YEAR IN PAKISTAN!!” leading to a wave of speculations among car enthusiasts.

Details

MG GT went on display in Packages Mall Lahore last year to the amazement of several onlookers. The C-Segment sedan will likely compete with Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, and Hyundai Elantra in Pakistan.

The display car had a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated powertrain that produces 118 horsepower (hp) and 155 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. It had a CVT automatic gearbox that sends power to the front wheels.

MG GT has a modern interior that features a 7-inch touch-based infotainment unit, a screen-based driver’s display, a stitched-leatherette interior, and electronically adjustable front seats among other amenities.

Launch in Pakistan

Reports suggest that MG will launch GT in Pakistan this year, which doesn’t seem likely due to a few reasons.

In his latest discussion with ProPakistani, a senior MG official who requested anonymity stated that the company will begin full-scale local assembly of its cars by the second half of 2022. He added that the first locally assembled vehicle to be launched will be the HS SUV.

After that, the company will likely shift its focus towards locally assembling ZS 1.3T. This implies that the company’s H2 CY2022 will be occupied with catering to their SUV demand.

ProPakistani reached out to MG regarding this tweet but the company has not commented on the matter thus far.