Hyundai Working on New Crab Walk Mode to Allow Full Car Rotation Without Reversing

In an evident bid to best General Motors (GM), Hyundai Motor Corporation has filed a patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its four-wheel independent steering system.

The company reportedly sent an application titled “Method and System for Controlling In-Situ Rotation Mode of Four-Wheel Independent Steering Type Vehicle,” to the department on April 28, 2022.

The new system resembles GM’s independent wheel steering system, which it has incorporated in the new Hummer EV. However, Hyundai’s rendition will allow vehicles to move completely sideways or make a full rotation whilst remaining in the same position.

The application only discusses how the system works, without mentioning when or in which vehicle the system will be incorporated. However, given its complexity and utility purpose, the automaker will likely include this feature in its high-end full-size luxury vehicles.

According to the document, Hyundai has integrated the new system with the Electronic Control Unit (ECU). The drivers will be able to use this system with a toggle switch included in the gear shifter.

Industry analysts reckon that the system will not make it to full-scale commercial production anytime soon. The system is complex and requires exhaustive R&D in each phase of its development. They also believe that, if and when introduced, this feature could pull in several new buyers for Hyundai in the future.