Ejad Labs to Organize FutureFest Tech Expo and Conference

Ejad labs is organizing the FutureFest tech expo and conference on the 13th, 14th, and 15th of May at F-9 Park Islamabad. According to organizers, the three days event will include more than 100 stalls, four conferences, 250 speakers, and more than 20 different activities for tech startups, entrepreneurs, investors, and brainiacs. More than 150 guests are participating in this tech expo from all across the country and around the world.

The four mega conferences will include the Startup Grind Conference, E-Commerce Conference, Developer Conference, and FreelanceFest by Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA). According to organizers, funded startups, tech companies, innovators, venture capital and private equity firms, policymakers, public policy stakeholders and key startup journalists will join the startup grind conference.

E-commerce bingers, investors, experts related to digital payments, cryptocurrency, and policymakers will participate in the E-Commerce Conference. At the Developer Conference software houses, IT and tech companies, and other developers will take part. The FreelanceFest will help the freelancers to find new opportunities and techniques.

Futurefest will also include a meetup for investors and pitch competitions for the startups. The event will also include an IoT village where the best IoT solutions will be shown to a wide audience. According to organizers, all arrangements have been made for the event and passes have been issued to stallholders and participants.