PCB Begins Discussions on New Central Contracts

Pakistan Cricket Board has held a meeting with the officials including the captain, Babar Azam, and head coach, Saqlain Mushtaq, in order to discuss the details of the new central contracts.

Discussions regarding the new central contracts have started in the PCB Headquarters as the players’ current central contracts are expiring on the 30th June.

In the meeting, the details for the next cricket year including the drafts for contracts, the budget, and categories for players were discussed. Debates were also held about the increase in monthly salaries for the centrally-contracted players.

According to sources, Babar Azam and Saqlain Mushtaq have given suggested increasing the salaries by 20%. Moreover, they have also shared their feedback about the cricketers in terms of potential and inclusion in future plans.

Soon, PCB will finalize the new contracts, however, the official list for the new central contracts is expected to be released on 1st July.

According to reports, major changes are expected in the new central contracts with several superstars losing out on contracts.