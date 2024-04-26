Complete Independence Not Possible Without Economic Stability: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Friday reiterated the importance of unity and collective effort towards the development and prosperity of the country.

Addressing participants at the Green Pakistan Initiative Conference, the army chief reaffirmed the resolve to overcome obstacles and focus on national advancement. “In today’s era, complete independence without economic stability is not possible,” he stressed.

“The efforts of those who obstruct the development journey and divert attention from it will fail with the support of the people,” the COAS said, emphasizing that negative propaganda and social media trolls could not divert their attention from Pakistan and working towards the development and prosperity of its people.

“No instability will be tolerated in Pakistan’s journey of prosperity and development,” he said, urging all stakeholders to unite in rejecting negative forces and focus on Pakistan’s journey of development and stability.