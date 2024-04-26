PDMA Issues Alert Against Disastrous Weather Conditions Expected in Punjab

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a weather alert for rain accompanied by thunderstorms and snowfall expected in Punjab from today, April 26th, until the 29th.

The PDMA spokesperson, in letters addressed to all deputy commissioners of Punjab, has urged them to take precautionary measures in light of the Met office’s forecast of heavy rains and snowfall in the province until April 29th.

Rainfall is expected in various areas including Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Hafizabad, Jhang, Khushab, Mianwali, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, and other regions of the province. Tourists have also been advised to exercise caution while traveling.

“Directives have been issued to district administrations to ensure the availability of both small and heavy machinery.” The Director-General of PDMA also cautioned the public to steer clear of power lines, rundown buildings, structures, signboards, and billboards.

On April 23rd, Lahore enjoyed a delightful weather change as light rain accompanied by a cool breeze graced several parts of the city in the early hours of Tuesday. Rainfall was observed in areas such as Gulberg, Cantt, Johar Town, Faisal Town, Garden Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Lakshmi Chowk, Gulshan Ravi, and others.