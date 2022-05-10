Multan Emerges as Likely Venue to Host West Indies ODI Series in June

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to shift the upcoming Pakistan-West Indies ODI series to Multan from Rawalpindi due to the political uncertainty in and around Islamabad in the coming weeks.

The West Indians were scheduled to play three T20Is and the same number of ODIs in November last year but the emergence of several COVID-19 cases forced the boards to postpone the ODI leg of the series.

The series is part of the 2023 ODI World Cup Super League and keeping the importance of the series in mind, the cricket board has to host the series in June because neither Pakistan nor West Indies has any other windows available to play the series.

Last week, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman, Imran Khan, announced to call a long march against the government after May 20 and if it happens, it will be difficult to host the series in Rawalpindi.

Since the cricket board has started working on the installation of new pitches in Karachi and Lahore, the only option for PCB is to host the series in Multan.