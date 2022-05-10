Proton Saga is Getting a Facelift Next Week

After six years of ruling the Malaysian market, Proton Saga is finally getting a mild refresh. According to recent teasers, the new Saga — known among enthusiasts as MC2 Saga — will make its official debut on May 12, 2022.

Spy shots of MC2 Saga show a few cosmetic upgrades such as new alloy wheels and a body kit that includes a front bumper extension and side skirts. The facelift also includes Proton’s new circular emblem, while the rest of it is similar to the outgoing version.

Other Upgrades

Recent reports have stated that MC2 Saga will get a new top-of-the-line variant called the Premium S, bringing the total number of variants up to 4.

All four variants will borrow their powertrain from the Pakistani-spec Saga, which has a naturally-aspirated 1298cc 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 95 horsepower and 120 Newton-meters of torque. The Standard manual will have a 5-speed manual gearbox while all other variants will have a 4-speed automatic transmission.

MC2 Saga will have the following upgrades:

New Emblem

A.C. Climate Control

Central Armrest/Storage Compartment

Track and Stability Control (In Standard Auto variant and above)

Hill-Start Assist (In Standard Auto variant and above)

New 15″ Alloy Wheels

New 7″ Floating Touch Sensitive Head Unit

Electronically Foldable side Mirrors (Premium S)

New Gauge Cluster (Premium S)

Side Skirts (Premium S)

Bumper Extensions (Premium S)

Leatherette Interior (Premium S)

Keyless Entry

Push Start Button

Proton Saga facelift could also witness a minor price increase, however, it hasn’t been confirmed yet. As for the Pakistani market, Saga has just started catching on a year after its launch.

The delay was due to long delivery times and low demand. The MC2 Saga could put the company into the mainstream as the cheapest high-spec sedan in Pakistan, although, unfortunately, Al-Haj Automotive has no plans to launch it here yet.