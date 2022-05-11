Motorola Launches a Flagship Killer for Only $490

Motorola was the first to introduce a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphone dubbed the Edge X30 in December 2021. Now the phone maker is updating the Edge lineup with the world’s cheapest SD8G1 smartphone called the Motorola Edge X30 Champion Edition.

It is essentially the same phone like the Motorola Edge X30, but with more memory and a cheaper price tag.

The flagship killer phone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1080p resolution, 10-bit color, and HDR10+ support. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC is paired with up to 512GB UFS 3.1 and 12GB RAM. The phone boots Android 12 OS with MyUI 3.0 out of the box.

The camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. The selfie camera is a rare 60MP shooter with 4K video recording capabilities. The 5,000 mAh battery supports 68W fast charging which can fill up 0 to 50% in only 13 minutes.

The Moto Edge X30 Champion Edition is a limited edition device that will only be available in limited quantities in China. It has a retail price of only $490, making it one of the best flagship killer devices so far.

Motorola Edge X30 Specifications