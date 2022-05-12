Climate Change Minister Warns of Severe Water Scarcity in Sindh

Sindh is on the verge of running dry as the province faces over 60% water shortage due to insufficient inflow in the Indus River, Minister for Climate Change, Sherry Rehman, has warned.

Speaking in this regard, Sherry Rehman said that Sindh’s barrages and canals face a 52% and 62% shortage of water respectively, putting the population, agriculture, and livestock of the province at risk.

The Minister said Kotri Barrage should receive 15,000 cusecs of water. However, only 2,000 cusecs of water is being released. Farmers along the barrage face a risk of losing their cotton, rice, and other crops.

Quoting a UN report, she warned that Pakistan will face severe drought by 2025. The Minister called on all provinces to respect Water Appointment Accord 1991 and ensure fair distribution of water resources.

On the other hand, Indus River System Authority (IRSA) granted permission to open two link canals on Wednesday.

According to details, Chashma-Jhelum (CJ) link canal, which is managed by Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), and Taunsa-Panjnad (TP) link canal, which is managed by Punjab’s irrigation department, have been opened.