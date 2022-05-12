Pakistan Exports its First Locally Assembled Vehicle

Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) has become Pakistan’s first automaker to export a vehicle under the new Auto Industry Development and Export Policy (AIDEP 2021-26).

The new auto policy encourages all original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to export locally assembled or manufactured vehicles to help develop the local industry and expand the export capability of the country.

The country’s first export unit under the new policy is the Changan Oshan X7. It is also Pakistan’s first vehicle debut through a global right-hand drive (RHD) premiere, which MCML hosted in Karachi earlier in March 2022. Pakistan is the only country outside of China to produce the latest model of Changan Oshan X7.

ALSO READ Land Rover Reveals the Stunning New Range Rover Sport

The company has exported the first unit to a market in the Oceania region. It made the announcement earlier today at a ceremony held at its assembly plant in Karachi. The company’s CEO together with the management attended the shipping-off ceremony that commemorated Pakistan’s first car industry export.

Upon the occasion, CEO of MCML Danial Malik stated that:

We are delighted and proud to lead Pakistan into a new chapter in the auto industry and make its mark on a global level. The Changan Oshan X7 is the first of many more vehicles to be exported under our vision to stay Future Forward, Forever, and the Auto Industry Development and Export Policy (AIDEP 2021-26).

Details

MCML debuted Oshan X7 in Pakistan in March 2022. It has Changan’s latest 1.5-liter turbocharged bluewhale Euro-6 petrol engine that — through its 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox — sends 300 Newton meters of torque and 185 horsepower to the front wheels.

It is among the very few passenger vehicles in Pakistan to offer advanced features such as adaptive cruise control, collision warning, and auto braking.

ALSO READ All You Need to Know About 2022 Proton Saga Facelift

Changan recently celebrated delivering 150 units of Oshan X7 across Pakistan. After a recent price hike, the midsize SUV starts from Rs. 6,050,000 and goes up to Rs. 6,350,000. Even at its current price, Oshan X7 is the cheapest and most well-equipped SUV among its competitor.