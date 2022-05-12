CM Punjab Orders to End Traffic Congestion in Lahore Within a Week

Chief Ministery (CM) of Punjab, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, has ordered an immediate formulation of a traffic plan to address the traffic congestion issue on major roads in Lahore. He issued this instruction during a meeting he held with the relevant authorities including the City Traffic Police (CTP) and other concerned authorities.

He told the Inspector General of CTP to submit a proper plan which includes the promotion of traffic wardens as well. He noted that traffic congestion is becoming a severe issue for the residents of Lahore.

CM has demanded the submission of a traffic plan within seven days, so as for it to be executed on an urgent basis.

The city administration, under CM’s orders, is also working on the public transport sector to facilitate the masses in the provincial capital. He also instructed the Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) to restart the Speedo Bus Service in major cities across Southern Punjab.

CM has instructed the relevant authorities to facilitate the residents of Punjab in the best way possible.