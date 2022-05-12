Sindh May Postpone Annual Intermediate Exams

Sindh’s Education Department is considering delaying the annual intermediate examinations due to a clash of schedules with the local government elections.

According to details, the exams are scheduled to be held from 15 June while the first phase of the local bodies’ poll will take place in 14 districts of the province on 16 June.

The final decision in this regard will be taken by the Secretary of School Education and Literacy Department (SELD) Sindh during a meeting later today that will be attended by all concerned stakeholders.

In case the secretary SELD approves postponing inter exams after the first phase of local government elections, the start of the next academic year for intermediate in these districts will also be delayed by a couple of months.

On the other hand, the Education Department has decided against delaying the exams in Karachi and Hyderabad as local bodies’ polls in these two districts will be held in the second phase.

As per the schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad will be held on 24 July.