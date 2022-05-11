SSC and HSSC Exams for All Subjects to be Held in KP After 3 Years

Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examinations for all subjects will be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after a gap of three years.

Speaking in this regard, KP’s Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Shahram Tarakai, said that over 821,000 candidates will take SSC exams while over 534,000 candidates will appear in HSSC exams.

Shahram Tarakai added that more than 3,000 test centers have been set up for SSC exams while more than 1,800 test centers have been established for HSSC exams.

Moreover, over 23,000 invigilators have been appointed for organizing SSC exams while over 14,000 invigilators have been finalized for taking HSSC exams.

Shahram Tarakai said that all exam centers will be monitored through CCTV cameras. These CCTV cameras will be managed from the control rooms already operational in all educational boards of the province.

Besides, the Minister also directed all electricity supply companies to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity to exam centers during SSC and HSSC exams in the province.