Pakistani Company Secures Meat Export Orders Worth Over $2 Million

Pakistan’s fast-growing company, The Organize Meat Company, has claimed that it will be the first local company to commence the exports of processed meat to new markets — Lebanon and Kuwait — valuing over $2 million.

According to the stock filing, The Organic Meat Company Limited has secured a contract to supply fresh-chilled-bone beef valuing around $1.6 million to Jordan. The contract will be delivered within the next 12 months.

The company has also secured a contract to supply commercially-branded frozen bone-in worth nearly $0.6 million to Kuwait, which will be delivered by the end of the year. This is a new line of products being offered by Pakistan through the company.

Pakistan’s exports of meat and meat preparations are gradually penetrating different countries in terms of volume and value, and recorded a staggering increase of over 100 percent in over a decade. The country’s annual meat exports have doubled over the last decade from $152.4 million in FY11 to $304.2 million in FY20.

More recently, the exports of meat and meat preparations have grown by 3.6 percent to $161.5 million in H1-FY21 from $155.8 million in H1-FY20. Additionally, the exports surged to over $220 million during the period from July to February.