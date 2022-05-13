Temperature to Rise Significantly in Karachi on Weekend

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned citizens of Karachi to brace for extreme weather conditions as mercury will cross 40°C in the coming days.

Speaking in this regard, Sindh’s Chief Meteorological Officer, Dr. Sardar Sarfraz, said the daytime temperature in Karachi will remain above 40°C on Saturday and Sunday.

ALSO READ Pakistani Company Secures Meat Export Orders Worth Over $2 Million

The warning from the PMD comes at a time when Sindh continues to face extreme weather conditions as a result of a severe heatwave that will last till 17 May, Tuesday.

Till 17 May, daytime temperatures in upper Sindh districts will remain between 46°C and 48°C, between 43°C and 45°C in central Sindh districts, and between 38 °C and 40°C in lower Sindh districts.

ALSO READ General Election to be Held Without EVMs: Interior Minister

In view of the heatwave, the Sindh Health Department has declared a heatwave emergency at all public hospitals across the province.

The Health Department has ordered members of the medical staff at all government-run healthcare facilities to remain on high alert to deal with any unwanted situation in the coming days.