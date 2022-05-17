Islamabad’s Private Schools Reject Decision on Timings and Early Summer Vacations

Islamabad Private Schools Association (IPSA) has categorically rejected the Federal Directorate of Education’s (FDE) decision of early summer vacations in public and private schools in the federal capital.

According to details, IPSA has also summoned an emergency meeting of its Supreme Council later today. All IPSA members will attend the meeting to decide the future course of action.

Speaking in this regard, President IPSA, Zafran Elahi, said that the FDE has announced early vacations for pre-primary to class five in private schools without taking input from IPSA.

He added that the closure of schools on account of the Coronavirus pandemic has already borne a negative impact on the academic process in schools.

When asked about the reduction in timings of classes six and above, President IPSA suggested the FDE decrease its working hours as educational institutes only open for five to six hours.

The development comes a few hours after the FDE announced to shut down public and private schools for pre-primary to class five till the commencement of the next academic year.

The FDE also changed the timings for classes six and above as they will now operate from 8 AM to 11 AM till the start of summer break. The FDE will announce the detailed summer vacation schedule for these classes later.