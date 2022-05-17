Power Minister Claims There is Zero Load Shedding in Pakistan Right Now

Federal Minister for Power, Khurrum Dastagir Khan, has informed the National Assembly that there is zero load-shedding on feeders with 80 percent recovery.

He made these remarks while responding to attention notices from MNA Aliya Kamran and other lawmakers regarding unannounced power load-shedding across the country, including Balochistan.

“On Monday, 21,500 megawatts of electricity was produced, which is more than our demand,” he said, adding that most of the feeders with 80 percent or higher recovery rate are getting unhindered electricity.

The minister said that the government is providing electricity to all the provinces without any discrimination. He promised that maximum electricity would be provided to Balochistan.

The Power Minister asked lawmakers to notify the concerned authorities regarding any unscheduled load shedding. He said he had directed the Distribution Companies (DISCOs) that electricity supply should not be disrupted on technical grounds.

During the session, Federal Minister for Defense, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, informed the lower house that the decision about the leader of the opposition and the new chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) would be taken in a couple of days. He added that the tradition of declaring political opponents as traitors should be stopped.