10th Class Final Papers in Karachi Leak Again on WhatsApp

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has completely failed in ensuring the safe distribution of question papers for the matriculation exams in Karachi.

According to details, the final papers of Sindhi language, Urdu, and Computer Science for class tenth were scheduled to be held earlier today in Karachi.

However, the question papers of these subjects started circulating even before the start of the exams, raising serious questions over BSEK’s competency to hold annual exams.

Besides, BSEK invigilators deployed in examination centers across the provincial capital also failed to prevent students from cheating in the exams. Instead, they turned a blind eye to the matter, allowing students to use answer guides and other books.

Matric exams under BSEK kicked off yesterday. On the first day of the exams, three papers of class ninth got leaked fifteen minutes before the actual exams.

The final papers for Sindhi language, Urdu, and Computer Science for class ninth were held yesterday. However, these papers got leaked and were widely shared by students on social media platforms, particularly WhatsApp.