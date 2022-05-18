Pakistan is the Hottest Country in the World Right Now

By Haroon Hayder | Published May 18, 2022 | 1:51 pm

Due to a lack of substantial rainfall across the country, the extreme weather conditions have worsened and the prevailing heatwave has strengthened its grip.

At the time of writing, three Pakistani cities have recorded extreme temperatures, ranking as the joint top three hottest places on the earth today.

ALSO READ

According to details, Jacobabad, Nawabshah, and Sibi have recorded 47.4°C and are the three Pakistani cities that make up the top three hottest places in the world today.

Besides Jacobabad, Nawabshah and Sibi, Bahawalpur has recorded 45.5°C and has been ranked as the joint tenth hottest place in the world today.

ALSO READ

Overall, Arafat (Saudi Arabia) has recorded 47°C and is the fourth hottest place on earth while Matam (Senegal) has recorded 46.5°C and is the fifth hottest place on earth.

Let’s have a look at the top 15 hottest places on earth today.

Sr. No. Place Country Temperature Rank
1. Jacobabad Pakistan 47.4°C 1st
2. Nawabshah Pakistan 47.4°C 1st
3. Sibi Pakistan 47.4°C 1st
4. Arafat Saudi Arabia 47°C 4th
5. Matam Senegal 46.5°C 5th
6. Boutilimit Mauritania 46.3°C 6th
7. Banda India 46.2°C 7th
8. Kayes Mali 46°C 8th
9. Linguere Senegal 45.7°C 9th
10. Bahawalpur Pakistan 45.4°C 10th
11. Rosso Mauritania 45.4°C 10th
12. Nouakchott Oumtounsy Mauritania 45.3°C 12th
13. Yelimane Mali 45.3°C 12th
14. Ganganagar India 45.2°C 14th
15. Aioun El Atrouss Mauritania 45°C 15th

 

Also Read

Haroon Hayder

close
>