Pakistan is the Hottest Country in the World Right Now

Due to a lack of substantial rainfall across the country, the extreme weather conditions have worsened and the prevailing heatwave has strengthened its grip.

At the time of writing, three Pakistani cities have recorded extreme temperatures, ranking as the joint top three hottest places on the earth today.

ALSO READ Cholera and Diarrhea Run Rampant Among Children in Lahore

According to details, Jacobabad, Nawabshah, and Sibi have recorded 47.4°C and are the three Pakistani cities that make up the top three hottest places in the world today.

Besides Jacobabad, Nawabshah and Sibi, Bahawalpur has recorded 45.5°C and has been ranked as the joint tenth hottest place in the world today.

Overall, Arafat (Saudi Arabia) has recorded 47°C and is the fourth hottest place on earth while Matam (Senegal) has recorded 46.5°C and is the fifth hottest place on earth.

Let’s have a look at the top 15 hottest places on earth today.