FBR Dismisses Official for Providing Tax Consultancy to Accused 

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed a major penalty of dismissal from services on an official of the Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation (IR), Faisalabad, who was providing tax consultancy services to an accused person nominated in FIR lodged under Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010.

The FBR punished the officer through the issuance of a notification on Wednesday. FBR Chairman Asim Ahmad had issued a directive to the Inland Revenue officers in Board and field formations to completely abstain from private consultancy/tax practices or face strict disciplinary action.

The tax authorities had also directed the Inland Revenue Operations Wing to immediately place a strong monitoring mechanism to identify IR officers involved in this illegal practice.

The dismissed official will have a right to file an appeal against the order to the Appellate Authority under Civil Servants (Appeals) Rules, 1977 within 30 days from the date of communication of this Notification, FBR added.