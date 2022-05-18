PSEB Invites Cloud Service Providers to Offer Services at Subsidized Rates

The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) has invited proposals from international and local cloud service providers to offer all the variants of cloud computing services in Pakistan through the PSEB Cloud Platform at a subsidized tariff.

The Pakistan Software Export Board has issued Terms of Reference (ToR) to offer cloud services through a framework agreement with the PSEB. There is a need to encourage investment in establishing high-tech, resilient, and at-scale data centers in the country to offer all the variants of cloud computing services (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, XaaS), according to the PSEB. These cloud computing services will be helpful in enhancing IT flexibility and responsiveness, reducing operating costs, and decreasing risk. It will also address governance and compliance issues.

PSEB considers cloud computing as the best alternative to addressing the infrastructure requirements of the IT industry and minimizing its capital and operational expenses. It enables ubiquitous, convenient, and on-demand network access to a shared pool of configurable computing resources (networks, servers, storage, applications, services, etc.). These cloud computing services can be rapidly provisioned and released with minimal management effort or service provider interaction.

According to the TORs, the company offering cloud services should be registered in Pakistan. A foreign company should have a partnership with a local firm that has valid NTN and GST. Such local partners will be capable of offering highly discounted rates to PSEB member companies.

The company’s data center should be at least tier-III or tier-IV compliant or certified, and the firm should have an annual turnover of 50 million rupees. The last date for the submission of proposals is 24 May.