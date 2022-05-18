World Bank Approves Rs. 56.7 Billion Loan for 300MW Solar Project At Tarbela

The World Bank has agreed to provide Rs. 56.697 billion for the installation of 300MW Floating Solar Photovoltaic (FPV) on Water Bodies in Tarbela Ghazi Hydropower Generation Complex.

A summary for the installation of 300MW Floating Solar Photovoltaic (FPV) on Water Bodies in Tarbela Ghazi Hydropower Generation Complex would be discussed by the Central Development Working Party today (Wednesday), an official source told ProPakistani.

The total cost of the project is Rs. 59.775 billion and the World Bank has provided a commitment to financing the 300 MW Solar FPV Project at Ghazi Barotha ponds through a soft loan. The Bank will provide a soft loan of Rs. 56.697 billion.

The objective of the project is the installation of a 300 MW Floating Solar Photovoltaic (FPV) project on two water bodies i.e 150 MW installation at Ghazi Barotha Forebay and 150 MW at Ghazi Barrage Head pond, to increase the supply of electricity during peak hours and capacity-strengthening through large-scale demonstration of solar-hydropower hybrid operation.

The source, however, said that several reservations have been expressed over the Project and it has been recommended that Generation capacity expansion should be led by the private sector in the IPP model. Moreover, State-Owned Entities (SOEs) should not crowd out the space. WAPDA should primarily focus its available capacities on the hydropower and water resource development in the country, it has also been recommended.

The responsibility of renewable/solar power project development should be led by the Alternate Energy Development Board (AEDB) not WAPDA, the source said.