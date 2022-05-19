FBISE Revises Timings for Annual Matric Exams

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has changed the timings for the matriculation exams due to the prevailing heatwave in Islamabad.

The decision comes a day after the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) held under Federal Education Minister, Rana Tanveer Hussain, advised all stakeholders to take measures to ensure the safety of students.

According to the official notification, the annual matric exams under FBISE will now be held from 8 AM to 11 AM. The decision will take effect from 23 May, Monday.

Currently, FBISE is conducting matric exams from 9 AM to 12 PM. Students and parents had been urging the FBISE to start the exams an hour earlier to prevent students from experiencing heatstroke.

Earlier today, the FBISE also announced the final date sheets for the annual examinations of classes 11 and 12. The inter exams will commence on 14 June, Tuesday. The final exams for classes 11 and 12 will be held on 7 July, Thursday, and 8 July, Friday, respectively. The practical exams will start on 19 July.

If the latest FBISE decision of revising the exam timings for matric exams is anything to go by, the annual exams for intermediate will also be held on the same timings as matric.