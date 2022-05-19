FBR to Hire Advocates to Plea Departmental Cases of Customs

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to hire advocates to plea the departmental cases of Pakistan Customs Services (PCS) before various tribunals and courts.

The FBR has invited applications from interested candidates within the next 30 days. The legal team would be hired at a regional level at different stations of Pakistan Customs Field Formations including Islamabad Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sialkot, Peshawar, Karachi, Hyderabad, Gwadar and Quetta.

The required qualification and eligibility for panel advocate is Bachelors’s or Master’s Degree in Law. In case the degree is obtained from a foreign university, an equivalence certificate from Higher Education Commission (HEC) has to be submitted by the candidate. The candidate must be enrolled in Pakistan Bar Council as Advocate High Court and should have at least 3 years of practice or experience as an Advocate of High Court in Custom taxation, and allied matters.

In the case of retired officers of FBR who have served in PCS for at least ten years, a minimum of one year of experience as an Advocate High Court is required.

The remuneration would be given on a case-to-case basis as per FBR’s professional fee structure.