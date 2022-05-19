Haris Sohail Gives a Witty Response to Sports Journalist Over Absence From Cricket

Pakistan’s middle-order batter, Haris Sohail, has responded to a female sports journalist, Alia Rasheed’s tweets over his selection in the national setup for the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Following the squad announcement, Aalia stated on Twitter that Haris’ lack of mental strength, professionalism, and fitness were the main reasons for his exclusion from the team.

The left-handed batter responded to the tweet wittily and said “Shukriya batanai k liye appa G.”

Shukriya batanai k liye appa G…. https://t.co/lU2OxkYISS — Haris Sohail (@iHarisSohail) May 16, 2022

Haris Sohail has not played international or domestic cricket since 2020 while he was also left out of the conditioning camp arranged by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB.

In another tweet, Aalia also asked Haris to explain why he had to apologize to PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, Chief Selector, Mohammad Wasim, and Balochistan Head Coach, Faisal Iqbal.

Haris responded to this, saying, “Khush rahain“.

It is pertinent to mention here that Haris Sohail had exchanged harsh words with Faisal Iqbal during the Quaid-e-Azam (QA) Trophy and after the incident, he was not allowed to play professional cricket.

Haris is regarded as one the most gifted batters as he has showcased his class with the bat in his short international career. The left-hander has scored 1,685 runs at an average of 46.80 in 42 ODIs and 847 runs at an average of 32.57 in 16 Tests.