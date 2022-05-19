Hasan Ali Gets County Cap From Anderson as He Bids Farewell to Lancashire [Video]

Pakistan’s ace right-arm pacer, Hasan Ali, has been presented with a county cap by legendary English seamer, James Anderson. Hasan was presented with the cap prior to the start of the County Championship match between Lancashire and Essex.

Hasan has been one of the star performers of the ongoing County Championship. He is the leading wicket-taker in the first division of the competition, having picked up 24 wickets at an average of 19.16 in 4 matches so far.

This will be Hasan’s last match of the current season as he will head back to Pakistan to take part in the training camp for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies.

The 27-year-old joined the ‘Red Roses’ royalty as the management of the Lancashire County Cricket Club decided to formally present him with the cap.

In a special presentation prior to the start of the match against Essex, Lancashire’s Director of Cricket Performance, Mark Chilton, thanked Hasan for his services to the team before he was presented with the cap by Anderson.

Anderson praised Hasan’s exceptional performances, his contribution to the team, and his massive impact in a short span of time.

“You haven’t been here very long, but you’ve had a huge impact and played some match-winning performances. I know this is your last week, so let’s go out on a high and send you off with a win and some more wickets,” Anderson remarked

“I hope this isn’t the last we see of you, we’d love to have you back in the future,” he added.

Watch the video here: