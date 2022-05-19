No Cheating Case Reported on the 2nd Day of Matric Exams in Karachi

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) said on Thursday that no case of question paper leakage or cheating was reported on the second day of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual Examinations 2022.

The students, however, complained about the excessive load shedding and lack of drinking water in the examination centers, the board said in a statement.

The BSEK Chairman, Syed Sharaf Ali Shah, along with other officials paid surprise visits to various examination centers to review measures taken to eliminate cheating and the leakage of the question paper.

Special teams randomly checked various students to make sure no student was carrying any cheating material.

The examiners apprised the BSEK chairman that they were not letting any candidate enter the examination room without thorough checking.

The board chairman directed all the center supervisors to grant extra time to the students if the paper starts late. He also encouraged the examiners to provide cold water to students and discourage the cheating culture at all costs.