Ride Responsibly: foodpanda Initiates License Renewal Activity for its Riders

Carrying a zeal to continue earnestly serving its valued customers and riders throughout the country, foodpanda has initiated a license renewal activity for its riders, starting from its riders hubs in Lahore.

Arrangements were held in this regard at rider hubs in Lahore.

With more than hundreds of riders from the foodpanda fleet participating in these events every day, the activities showcased the platform and the opportunities it is enabling for various stakeholders.

foodpanda takes pride in being a responsible corporate entity that ensures compliance with local laws, rules, regulations, and community guidelines.

With driving licenses being an essential part of the work that foodpanda riders carry out, having them equipped with valid documents is given utmost priority by the organization.

It is in this regard that the platform is taking it upon itself to facilitate license issuance and renewal for the entire fleet.

The activity held in Lahore, which constitutes a significant chunk of foodpanda’s local footprint, is a step towards ensuring that all relevant protocols for safe deliveries are followed.

The license renewal drive was spread over two days where more than 100 riders got their relevant documents validated according to applicable traffic guidelines.

Held in collaboration with City Traffic Police, Lahore, the occasion also saw new riders being issued learner licenses that can be converted to permanent ones after a period of 45 days.

The drive will continue in other cities as well with support from relevant local authorities to ensure legitimacy and necessary approval.

foodpanda has always been at the forefront of revolutionizing the segment it serves. The driver’s license renewal campaign is another symbol of continuous efforts being made toward this ultimate objective.