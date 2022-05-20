CDA Buys Drones to Monitor Fire Incidents in Margalla Hills

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has bought drones as part of its efforts aimed at increasing the monitoring of Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) amid the rising forest fire incidents.

The development emerged at a recent briefing given to the Senate Standing on Climate Change by the officials of CDA and the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB).

During the briefing, Chairperson IWMB, Rina Satti, informed the committee that famous model and TikTok influencer, Dolly, set an area of the forest along with Hazara Motorway on fire for the shooting of a promotional video.

She added that relevant authorities have completed the probe into the matter and three individuals involved in the incident have been arrested, with further investigation progressing rapidly.

Chairperson IWMB said that 90% of the forest fire incidents this season have been started by humans, stating that none of the incidents have occurred in MHNP this year.

Director Environment CDA, Irfan Niazi, said that CDA’s firefighters have assisted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s authorities in putting out forest fires thrice this season.