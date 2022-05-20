Recent Wildfire Could Have Destroyed Forest Area From Monal to QAU

A recent fire that was set to Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) along with Haripur could have destroyed thousands of acres of forest area from Monal Restaurant to Quaid-e-Azam University had it not been for the timely action by the relevant authorities.

It was revealed by the Director of Capital Development Authority (CDA) Environment Wing, Irfan Niazi, during a recent briefing given to the members of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change.

According to details, several young boys recently recorded themselves setting fire to MHNP in the Haripur area which neighbors Islamabad as well. The video went viral and drew anger from social media users.

An FIR against the miscreants was filed and they were charged under relevant environment protection laws. They have been arrested and the police have obtained their remand, with further investigation advancing at a swift pace.

In another separate incident, a video involving a famous model and TikToker, Dolly, shooting a promotional video with a large area along with Hazara Motorway on fire went viral on social media platforms.

Social media users were quick to criticize the TikToker for endangering the natural habitat of birds and animals, forcing her to take down the video from all of her social media accounts.