Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Jehanzeb Steps Down

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan resigned from his post on Saturday. The additional charge of the post has been given to Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal.

Dr Jehanzeb was appointed as the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission back in August 2019 by the then Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government while he was serving the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS).

After his retirement as a BPS-22 officer, he was once against appointed to the post in August 2020 in Special Pay Scales (SPS) by former Prime Minister Imran Khan for a period of three years. His contract was to expire in August 2023.

Dr Jehanzeb’s resignation is the second high profile resignation within a week. A few days earlier, Dr Muhammad Ahmed Zubair had resigned from his post as the Chief Economist of the Planning Commission.