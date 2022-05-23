Javed Miandad Says Current Domestic Structure Will Result in Match-Fixing Cases

Legendary Pakistan cricketer, Javed Miandad, has strongly opposed the previous government’s decision to abolish departmental cricket, saying that it will encourage domestic cricketers to fix matches in order to gain more financial security.

Miandad said that the current domestic cricket setup has deprived the cricketers of financial security and they will look at other opportunities to cover their financial losses. He said that the cricketers will be tempted more than ever to earn money through illegal means which would further bring down the standard of domestic cricket in the country.

The former captain stated that the cricketers felt financially and mentally comfortable with the departmental domestic cricket set up but with the previous government’s decision to abolish the system in favor of regional teams, the domestic cricketers are starving for food.

The 64-year-old said that regional domestic cricket setup works in countries like England, Australia, and New Zealand because their cricketers are financially secure and can play the game without worrying if they will be able to provide food for their families.

The batter urged the current Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, to reinstate the departmental cricket structure in the country as soon as possible.

Miandad further stated that Pakistan cannot completely ignore regional cricket as it also has an important part in the cricket ecosystem. He stated that the new regime of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) led by former captain, Ramiz Raja, should look to implement a system where both departmental and regional teams can have equal opportunities.