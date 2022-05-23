KP Finalizes Master Plan for New Peshawar Valley Project

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has devised a comprehensive master plan for the mega project ‘New Peshawar Valley.’

The master plan will be tabled for approval in the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) board meeting next week.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan, on Sunday, according to a press release.

The meeting was attended by the provincial cabinet member, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Special Assistant to CM on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Additional Chief Secretary, Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to the CM, Amjad Ali Khan, and others.

The participants were given a detailed briefing on the master plan of the project.

“The housing scheme will be established on an area of over 0.1 million, of which 36 percent area has been allocated for residential apartments while the remaining area will be utilized for public buildings, commercial areas, parking, parks, open spaces, graveyards, Utility areas, roads, and other facilities have been planned which are indispensable for any modern housing society,” the official handout said.

The provincial government estimates to build 76,000 residential plots of various categories under the project.

The valley will also have a Sports City and an Education and Health City, which will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities of international standard and a cultural village, Gandhara museum, theme park, forest, adventure area, and other facilities.

CM Mahmood has convened a meeting of the PDA board next week to give formal approval to this master plan. He said that the New Peshawar Valley is the only project, which is being set up under the land-sharing formula.

The chief minister also ordered the concerned authorities to fulfill all necessary requirements for the issuance of allotment letters of plots to the owners of verified lands by the end of May as per the agreed formula.