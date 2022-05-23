Shaheen Afridi Reveals Plans For Playing in IPL and Leaving Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, opened up about playing in the Indian Premier League in a media talk earlier today. The star pacer said that he feels proud to represent his country and that franchise cricket takes a backseat compared to international cricket. Star pacer also urged other franchises to look for their ‘own’ Shaheen and Haris.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was asked whether he wished to participate in the world’s biggest T20 league, IPL. In reply to the question, Lahore Qalandars’ winning captain said that he feels privileged while donning the national colors and representing Pakistan at the international level is the foremost part of his current and future plans.

He further added that to give his best for the country, he must maintain his fitness. Shaheen Shah Afridi said that IPL, or any other league, holds less importance compared to international cricket. His prime focus is his performance for the national team and the rest of the work can wait.

Shaheen said that he will play cricket around the world when the schedule allows but franchise cricket is not his main goal.

While answering another question about representing any other franchise in PSL, Shaheen Shah Afridi said that all the franchises should try to unearth new stars as Lahore Qalandars did. He wittingly added that other franchises should find their own Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.