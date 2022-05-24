FBR Revises Values of Different Goods at Import Stage

Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has revised customs values on the import of a number of goods. In this connection, the directorate issued valuation rulings on Tuesday.

These goods include ceramic/porcelain sanitary wares from Turkey/ Thailand/ Indonesia/ Malaysia, low-end brand shoes, slippers, sandals, chappals and joggers of all origin, spices/herbs & edible gums and values of sweet corn, canned pineapple & fruit cocktail imported from Philippines and all origins.

ALSO READ Govt to Review List of Banned Items After 2 Months

A tax expert told ProPakistani that the customs valuation rulings would have no validity in cases of items recently banned at the import stage. According to the directorate, the customs values of ceramic/porcelain sanitary wares have been determined.

Earlier, the customs values of ceramic/ porcelain sanitary wares were determined vide Valuation Ruling No. 1282/2018. As the Valuation Ruling was more than four years old, the directorate General initiated an exercise for the determination of Customs values of subject goods under Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969 to reflect the prices prevailing in the international market.

The values determined vide new ruling shall be the applicable Customs value for assessment of subject imported goods until and unless it is rescinded or revised by the competent authority.

Through another ruling, the customs value of sweet corn, canned pineapple & fruit cocktail was determined under section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969 vide Valuation Ruling No.1590/2022. A review petition was filed by the importers under Section 25D of the Customs Act,1969.

The Director-General (Customs Valuation) set aside the said Valuation Ruling vide Order in Revision No.30/2022 with the direction to undertake fresh exercise under Section 25A of the Customs Act,1969 to determine the Customs value of subject goods especially with reference to brands, weight and prevailing international prices. Accordingly, an exercise was initiated under Section 25A of The Customs Act,1969 to determine afresh the customs value of subject goods.

ALSO READ Pakistan Close to Clinching Extension of $3 Billion Deposit from Saudi Arabia

Finally, clearance data, market information and international prices through the internet were examined thoroughly and the information so gathered was utilized for the determination of customs values of the subject goods under Section 25(9) of the Customs Act, 1969.

Under a new ruling, the customs value of sweet corn, canned pineapple & fruit cocktail was determined under Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969 vide Valuation Ruling No.1590/2022 dated 18.01.2022. A review petition was filed by the importers under Section 25D of the Customs Act,1969.

The Director-General (Customs Valuation) set aside the said Valuation Ruling vide Order in Revision No.30/2022 dated 14-04-2022 with the direction to undertake fresh exercise under Section 25A of the Customs Act,1969 to determine the Customs value of subject goods, especially with reference to brands, weight and prevailing international prices.

Accordingly, an exercise was initiated under Section 25A of The Customs Act,1969 to determine afresh the customs value of subject goods, FBR added.

ALSO READ FBR Introduces New Rules for Cross-Border Trade Through PSW

As per another ruling, the customs value of spices, and her edible gums was determined under Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969 vide Valuation Ruling No.1572/2021 dated 29-11-2021. Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) and Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry filed representations before the FBR. A meeting was held on 09-02-2022 in FBR headquarters which was chaired by the Chairman FBR and attended by Member (Customs-Policy), Director General Customs Valuation and other participants including the representatives of both the chambers.

Keeping in view the difference between freight from land and sea routes, quality of goods and other socio-economic factors, the Board forwarded a record note NO. 8(1) SS (VAL & AUDIT) 2022, dated 28-02-2022. Furthermore, Appellate Tribunal vide order dated 04-02-2022 in customs Appeal Nos. 594 to 598 of 2021 dated 31-08-2021 advised to re-visit the customs values for Gum Copal and Seed lac keeping in view the current prices.

Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (East / Port Qasim) highlighted some items for fresh determination of value.

In the view of the foregoing, an exercise was undertaken by this Directorate General to determine the Customs Values of subject goods afresh in terms of Section 25A of Customs Act, 1969, directorate added.